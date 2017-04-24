Korea ordered diplomat in Vietnam to ...

Korea ordered diplomat in Vietnam to return over controversial interview

South Korea's foreign ministry ordered a diplomat stationed in Vietnam to return home in January over a controversial interview in which he made allegations about the murky appointments of two senior colleagues, an informed source said Monday. Kim Jae-cheon, a South Korean consul in Ho Chi Minh City, claimed in an interview with a local cable news channel in November that Choi Soon-sil, a longtime confidante to former president Park Geun-hye, played a role in appointing the top envoy in Vietnam and a consul general in Ho Chi Minh City.

