KKR to Take $250 Million Stake in Vie...

KKR to Take $250 Million Stake in Vietnam's Masan and Unit

Read more: The Washington Post

KKR & Co. is investing $250 million in Vietnam's food and beverage company Masan Group Corp. and its unit to help boost their competitiveness in the country's $18 billion meat industry.

