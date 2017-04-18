KKR invests in Masan Group
KKR has invested $250 million in Vietnam-based products maker Masan Group and its meat platform Masan Nutri-Science platform. The transaction includes KKR buying secondary shares of Masan Group for $100 million from PENM Partners as well as investing $150 million in Masan Nutri-Science for a 7.5 percent stake.
