Jeju to host 5,000 Vietnamese incentive tourists: tourism agencies

Jeju Island will host some 5,000 incentive tourists from Vietnam as part of an agreement reached with the five travel agencies in the Southeast Asian country, regional authorities said Sunday. The Jeju Tourism Organization, Jeju Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Korea Tourism Organization said a memorandum was inked in Ho Chi Minh City last week with representatives from such agencies as Viettravel and Saigon Tourist to promote visits.

