'It's really easy to fail'
For Adam Doan, who moved to the U.S. from Vietnam when he was 14, the most challenging aspect about coming to America was not after he moved here; the hardest part was simply getting permission to live here. Doan, who now studies computer engineering at WSU, grew up in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Evergreen.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC