Interest swells in Interflour venture

A record number of grain growers will travel to Vietnam in July for a first-hand glimpse at CBH Group's plan to capitalise on the Vietnamese beer market. Almost double the number of usual participants, a whopping 51 growers, have been selected for this year's CBH Group's Grower Study Tour.

