In Vietnam, socio-cultural tourism can be educative if you're a religious person
For many tourists, Caodaiism and temples thereof are becoming new tourist destinations. Socio-cultural tourism, of which, visit to religious places is often seen as an academic and amateur pursuit is picking up in Vietnam and visit to Caodaist temples and knowing about Caodaiism is becoming a part of it.
