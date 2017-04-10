In Rare Reversal, Vietnam Lifts Days-old Ban on Beloved Songwriter's Work
Over the weekend, news filtered out that Vietnam had lifted a days-old ban on a beloved song by Trinh Con Son, who irritated the South and infuriated the North during years of fighting. On April 11, Vietnam's ruling Communist government decreed that "Noi vong tay lon" could no longer be broadcast or played in public.
