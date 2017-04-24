Importation of Zika Virus from Vietna...

Importation of Zika Virus from Vietnam to Japan, November 2016

National Center for Global Health and Medicine, Tokyo, Japan We report a case of Zika virus infection that was imported to Japan by a traveler returning from Vietnam. We detected Zika virus RNA in the patient's saliva, urine, and whole blood.

