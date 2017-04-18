Houses collapse after landslide in An...

Houses collapse after landslide in An Giang

9 hrs ago Read more: VietNam News

Fourteen houses and two house floors in Ma 1 Ha i A A ng Commune, Cha Ma>i District of Mekong Delta Province of An Giang fell into the Hao u River on Saturday morning due to a landslide, panicking local residents. A road connecting Ma 1 Ha i A A ng Commune and NhAE n Ma 1 Commune was also damaged and isolated.

