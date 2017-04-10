Hola Arepa owners reveal plans for fo...

Hola Arepa owners reveal plans for former Minneapolis strip club: Asian street food

17 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Clockwise from top left: Banh Xeo tacos; baby clams with lemongrass, chili, herbs and sesame rice cracker; strawberry-dragonfruit caipirinha; lettuce and herb wraps with sugarcane shrimp; lychee and kaffir lime sling; fried rice cakes with eggs and pickled green papaya and carrotfrom Hai Hai, a new restaurant from Hola Arepa owners Christina and Birk Grudem. , the duo's latest project, will celebrate Southeast Asian street food when it opens this fall in a notorious former strip club - the 22nd Ave. Station at 2121 University Av.

