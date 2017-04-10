Hang Rai - Phan Rang - Ninh Thuan

Hang Rai - Phan Rang - Ninh Thuan

Hang Rai - Phan Rang - Ninh Thuan Mother nature created the unique landscape of Hang Rai. Carved by the wind and waves, the rock formations have taken shape over millions of years.The fossilized coral reef appears to be floating on the deep blue water.

Chicago, IL

