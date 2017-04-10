Graffiti booms in streets of Ho Chi Minh City as artists push back against censorship

For many the spray can is a tool of rebellion in a country where artists must have their work approved before exhibitions, shows are routinely shut down, and works deemed controversial are replaced by a black X on gallery walls Shrouded by fumes and surrounded by spray cans, Vietnamese graffiti artist Kong conjures his latest masterpiece, a monkey clutching an aerosol, a colour-splashed act of rebellion in a communist country where the youth are expected to follow strict social mores. "Young people want to break the rules," said the 21-year-old, his fingers speckled with paint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.