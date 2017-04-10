Graffiti booms in streets of Ho Chi Minh City as artists push back against censorship
For many the spray can is a tool of rebellion in a country where artists must have their work approved before exhibitions, shows are routinely shut down, and works deemed controversial are replaced by a black X on gallery walls Shrouded by fumes and surrounded by spray cans, Vietnamese graffiti artist Kong conjures his latest masterpiece, a monkey clutching an aerosol, a colour-splashed act of rebellion in a communist country where the youth are expected to follow strict social mores. "Young people want to break the rules," said the 21-year-old, his fingers speckled with paint.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
