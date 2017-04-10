Drinking iced tea may boost cholera r...

Drinking iced tea may boost cholera risk in endemic countries

Medical News Today

After more than a decade of declining cholera incidence, Vietnam faced an increase in cases of the diarrheal disease during 2007-2010. Risk factors for contracting cholera in Ben Tre province of Vietnam include drinking iced tea or unboiled water and having a water source near a toilet, researchers report in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases .

Chicago, IL

