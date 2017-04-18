Douglas County commissioners approve ...

Douglas County commissioners approve $20,000 for boutique hotel study

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners agreed Wednesday to spend $20,000 for a study of a proposed boutique hotel in downtown Roseburg. Commissioner Gary Leif said community leaders have been working for 20 years to come up with a solution for the vacant Safeway and Rite-Aid properties downtown, where the hotel would be sited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar 25 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,452,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC