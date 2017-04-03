Do visit Ho Chi Minh City University of Education if you're a...

Do visit Ho Chi Minh City University ...

If you are a teacher and educator, it would be worthwhile to visit Ho Chi Minh City University of Education of about 60 years of standing which has so much to see as a tourist also. It would be still better if the visit is combined with Hanoi National University of Education established in 1951 as the fourth university in Vietnam whose mission is to educate highly qualified teachers and science researchers.

