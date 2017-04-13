Chinese team to shine in int'l firewo...

Chinese team to shine in int'l firework festival in central Vietnam

Read more: Xinhuanet

A Chinese team will compete in the Vietnam's central Da Nang International Firework Festival 2017 , announced Da Nang Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday. Accordingly, the DIFF 2017, the eighth of its kind in Da Nang, will be held from April 30 to June 24, 2017, gathering the world's leading fireworks teams.

