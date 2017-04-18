Check out Rihanna's ridiculous Coache...

Check out Rihanna's ridiculous Coachella look

14 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

Rihanna's diamond Gucci bodysuit was one of the most eye-catching look at the Coachella music festival this weekend. Despite the annual event being held in the desert, in Indio, California, Rihanna ignored the searing temperatures to sport a glittering silver mesh top and matching leggings.

