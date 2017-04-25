Cambodia rolls out red carpet for Vietnamese PM

Cambodia on Tuesday rolled out its red carpet for Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on his official visit to the kingdom to boost bilateral ties and cooperation. Nguyen Xuan Phuc was greeted by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen with a brass band and guard of honor at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.