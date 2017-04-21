Black Subjugation in America

On a recent visit to Ho Chi Minh City's War Remnants Museum-focusing on The 'American War'-I was reminded how Americans have never, as a country, come to grips with our invasion and war on Vietnam, neither our war on its people or its very physical being. Yet, while we haven't come to grips with our war on Vietnam, Americans as a whole have never come to grips with our own history, specifically how Europeans stole this land from Native Peoples, and then built this country on the blacks of African slaves, while institutionalizing white supremacy.

