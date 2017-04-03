Big C to buy watermelons from beleaguered Quang Ngai farmers
Big C supermarket chain has increased the purchase of watermelons from Quang Ngai Province to help farmers there who are unable to sell their crop though prices of fruit have tumbled. According to the local Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the province has around 700ha under watermelon this year, and the yield is estimated at 24,000 tonnes.
