Beware! Ice tea harm you by increasing risk of cholera

Washington D.C. [USA], April 16 : Beware before you drink that ice-tea! A study finds that drinking iced tea or un-boiled water and having a water source near a toilet may increase the risk of cholera. The results, published in the journal of PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, suggested that about 22 percent of people with cholera reported drinking iced tea in the week prior to their disease, whereas only three percent of controls had drank iced tea in the week before being interviewed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.