Bel Group inaugurates Vietnam plant to produce Laughing Cow cheese
Bel Group has inaugurated a plant in Vietnam to supply the region with The Laughing Cow cheese. Pic: ©iStock/daboost The new production site, which employs 120 people, will supply the Vietnamese market and supporting Bel's growth in Southeast Asia by producing The Laughing Cow closer to consumers.
