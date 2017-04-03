Bel Group inaugurates Vietnam plant t...

Bel Group inaugurates Vietnam plant to produce Laughing Cow cheese

Bel Group has inaugurated a plant in Vietnam to supply the region with The Laughing Cow cheese. Pic: ©iStock/daboost The new production site, which employs 120 people, will supply the Vietnamese market and supporting Bel's growth in Southeast Asia by producing The Laughing Cow closer to consumers.

