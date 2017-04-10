Audi Vietnam Provides Cars Serving AP...

Audi Vietnam Provides Cars Serving APEC 2017

Malaysian National News Agency

Carmaker Audi Vietnam handed over the first batch of 131 cars to the National Committee on APEC 2017 Tuesday, while 186 others are scheduled to be delivered to the committee in July, Vietnam News Agency reported. As asked by the committee, Audi, which has been chosen as the major car sponsor of APEC 2017, will also provide additional 72 Audi cars to serve the event.

