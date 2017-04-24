Article on Fiduciary Obligations of F...

Article on Fiduciary Obligations of Funeral Representatives

James P. Spica recently published an Article entitled, Rights and Rites: Understanding the Fiduciary Obligations of Designated Funeral Representatives , 62 Wayne L. Rev. 185 .

