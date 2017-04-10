An 'unexpected honor:' Four Vietnam v...

An 'unexpected honor:' Four Vietnam veterans to receive Silver Stars for 1972 rescue

The four-man crew of a UH-1H "Huey" chased a burning C-130 transport plane as it crashed near Saigon in 1972, hovered over the wreckage and pulled seven men onto their helicopter. They did this while taking - and returning -- fire.

