Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Thailand's Siam Cement Group to expand its investments in the country. He met SCG president and chief executive officer Roongrote Rangsiyopash in Hanoi on Wednesday and said Vietnam hopes the Thai group will reap success in its cooperation and investment projects in Vietnam, including the oil refinery and petrochemical project that it is implementing in partnership with the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group .

