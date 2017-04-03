AEC Feed

AEC Feed

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Thailand's Siam Cement Group to expand its investments in the country. He met SCG president and chief executive officer Roongrote Rangsiyopash in Hanoi on Wednesday and said Vietnam hopes the Thai group will reap success in its cooperation and investment projects in Vietnam, including the oil refinery and petrochemical project that it is implementing in partnership with the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar 25 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,192,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC