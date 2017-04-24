A visit to Trang An in Vietnam which is famous for its ancient...
During my visit to Hanoi, I took a day off to travel to Trang An, with a one-day visit to Duong River, Red River, lotus lakes, flower gardens and the picturesque Ninh Binh. The short stopovers that we took at the countryside during about three-hours drive from the capital city was an out of the world experience.
