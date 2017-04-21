9-hour power outage in Cagayan de Oro set on April 23
THE Cagayan Electric Power and Light Company Inc. is set to implement a 9-hour power outage on Sunday, April 23, which will affect several areas in Cagayan de Oro City. This after the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines advised Cepalco of the scheduled power interruption in order to facilitate annual preventive maintenance schedule of its high-voltage equipment, associated protection system and secondary devices in Tagoloan Substation.
