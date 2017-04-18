10,000 new drug addicts registered in...

10,000 new drug addicts registered in Vietnam since 2015

Read more: Xinhuanet

Vietnam has registered more than 10,000 new drug addicts since 2015, according to the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs on Tuesday. Minister of MoLISA Dao Ngoc Dung was quoted by the Vietnam Economy online newspaper as saying that currently Vietnam has 210,751 drug addicts, 10,617 more than the number in 2015.

Chicago, IL

