WK58071 is a work item for the reinst...

WK58071 is a work item for the reinstatement of the withdrawn standard D2595-96(2008)e1

ASTM D2595 Revision and Re-instatement Ballot Description: the method was due for reapproval already in 2014. At that time a ballot was submitted that failed due to the inclusion of mercury liquid filled thermometers.

