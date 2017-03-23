Wave-2017: 3-day Film Fest concludes ...

Wave-2017: 3-day Film Fest concludes today

'Wave-2017,' a three-day Film Festival organised by Chalana Sahitya Vedike of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute commenced at Platinum Jubilee Hall in J.K. Grounds here on Mar. 22. Inaugurating the festival, writer P. Bharathi Devi said that interest should be created among children on cinema, literary discussion and reading books focussing on social concern. She commended the organisers in showcasing thought-provoking movies with social themes.

Chicago, IL

