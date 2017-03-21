VN's Vung Ang Port seen vital for Lao...

VN's Vung Ang Port seen vital for Lao's shipments

VIETNAM has announced that it will continue to create favourable conditions for the transit of Laotian goods via Vung Ang Port in central Vietnam's Ha Tinh province. This was relayed by Vietnamese Deputy Transport Minister Le Dinh Tho to Laotian Planning and Investment Minister Souphan Keomixay and Laos' minister of public works and transport, Bounchanh Sinthavong, during their recent working visit to Vietnam.

Chicago, IL

