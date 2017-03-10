Vietnam's PM says ready to visit U.S. to promote ties
Vietnam's prime minister says he is ready to visit the United States to promote ties between the two countries and work with President Donald Trump's new administration, particularly over trade. Vietnam had been one of the top potential beneficiaries of the Trans Pacific Partnership free trade agreement cancelled by Trump, but it has also been building links to the United States amid a maritime dispute with China.
