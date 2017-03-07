Vietnamese Rally to Raise Money for Woman Accused in Kim Death
Two high-profile Vietnamese women are working outside official government channels to obtain better treatment for the Vietnamese woman accused in the alleged assassination of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "I do not want to see a Vietnamese woman without the necessary protection of the law," Le Hoai Anh, a Ho Chi Minh City businesswoman whose HAL Group distributes beauty products and spa systems, told VOA by telephone of her efforts to help Doan Thi Huong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
