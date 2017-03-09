Vietnamese city plans to form "welcome club" for Chinese tourists

Over 20 travel agencies in Vietnam's south central coastal Nha Trang city have planned to gather into a "welcome club" for Chinese tourists in order to better deal with the influx of visitors from China. Nha Trang in Vietnam's Khanh Hoa province has emerged as a favorable destination for Chinese holidaymakers, who bring revenue to the Vietnamese city, surpassing Russian travelers, reported local VNExpress online newspaper on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.