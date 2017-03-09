Vietnamese city plans to form "welcom...

Vietnamese city plans to form "welcome club" for Chinese tourists

Over 20 travel agencies in Vietnam's south central coastal Nha Trang city have planned to gather into a "welcome club" for Chinese tourists in order to better deal with the influx of visitors from China. Nha Trang in Vietnam's Khanh Hoa province has emerged as a favorable destination for Chinese holidaymakers, who bring revenue to the Vietnamese city, surpassing Russian travelers, reported local VNExpress online newspaper on Thursday.

