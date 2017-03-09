Vietnamese city plans to form "welcome club" for Chinese tourists
Over 20 travel agencies in Vietnam's south central coastal Nha Trang city have planned to gather into a "welcome club" for Chinese tourists in order to better deal with the influx of visitors from China. Nha Trang in Vietnam's Khanh Hoa province has emerged as a favorable destination for Chinese holidaymakers, who bring revenue to the Vietnamese city, surpassing Russian travelers, reported local VNExpress online newspaper on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC