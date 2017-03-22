Vietnam to set up cyber attack committee

3 hrs ago

Vietnam will set up a national steering committee to fix incidents related to cyber security, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on the local newspaper Vietnam News on Wednesday. The committee will fill the space for a national-level committee to co-ordinate rescue activities in case of a cyber attack, the prime minister said.

