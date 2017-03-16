Vietnam says must be sure Formosa Pla...

Vietnam says must be sure Formosa Plastics can operate safely

22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Demonstrators, holding signs, say they are demanding cleaner waters in the central regions after mass fish deaths in recent weeks, in Hanoi, Vietnam May 1, 2016. Vietnam will only allow Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa Plastics' local unit to dispose of waste once it is completely sure it can do so safely, the government said on Wednesday.

