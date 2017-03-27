Vietnam: Rice farmers' income drops b...

Vietnam: Rice farmers' income drops by seven times in last 10 years

The income of farmers has dropped by seven times in the last 10 years, while exports face barriers set by import countries. With the output of 4 million tons, An Giang is the biggest rice producer among 13 provinces in Mekong Delta.

