Vietnam 'remains strong amid challenges'

Vietnam 'remains strong amid challenges'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

DESPITE facing challenges, Vietnam has great opportunities to sustain its high economic growth rate, a seminar heard. Dinh La Thang, secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, told the "Vietnam Economic Scenario 2017: Business Investment in a Changing World" seminar on Thursday that the global economy continued to be volatile and hard to predict with the rise of populism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed (Sep '16) Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,526 • Total comments across all topics: 279,471,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC