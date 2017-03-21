Vietnam: New H5N6 avian flu outbreak spotted in Quang Tri
The Department of Health Regional Office III reported that the A/H5N6 avian flu was found at a household farm from March 9-17, leading to the culling of 200 sick and dead fowls in Nai Cuu hamlet, Trieu Ai commune, Trieu Phong district. The fowls haven't been vaccinated.
