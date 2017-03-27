Vietnam: 23 Newly Discovered Caves In Ha Long Bay To Be Named
The management board of Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh is seeking names for 23 caves newly discovered in Ha Long and Bai Tu Long Bays, Vietnam News Agency reported. The 23 caves have been added to the system of local caves following a field survey at Ha Long and Bai Tu Long Bays in late 2015.
