UPDATE 1-Vietnam Petrolimex's stock listing seen in April, valuation near $2.3 bln

Vietnam's state-owned Petrolimex expects to list its shares on the local stock market around April 10-12, its chairman said, likely giving the nation's top oil products distributor a valuation of around $2.3 billion and ranking it among its top-10 listed firms. The listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange is part of the Vietnamese government's push to privatise state-owned firms to attract investment.

