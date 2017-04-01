U.S. sanctions one DPRK entity, 11 in...

U.S. sanctions one DPRK entity, 11 individuals for alleged links to weapons programs

The U.S. government announced Friday sanctions on one entity and 11 individuals for their links to the nuclear and missile programs by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea . "Today's action targets North Korean nationals working as agents of the regime in Russia, China, Vietnam, and Cuba to provide financial support or WMD procurement services for UN- or U.S.-designated sanctioned entities," the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

