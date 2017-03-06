Two more H7N9 cases reported near Vietnam-China border
Two more cases of A/H7N9 bird flu infection in humans were reported in China's Zhuang Autonomous Region, near Vietnam's northern mountainous provinces of Cao Bang and Ha Giang, according to the regional health and family planning commission, source from VNS. Despite the new cases, China's National Health and Family Planning Commission said that the A/H7N9 epidemic in the country has been declining thanks to emergency measures.
