The Reverie Saigon invests in new Point of Sale technology from Xn...

Xn protel Systems Unit 6 / E2 Boundary Court, Warke Flatt, Willow Farm Business Park, Castle Donington, Derby, DE74 2NN United Kingdom Phone: +44 333 006 6271 Visit Website xnPOS from Xn protel Systems has been implemented in The Reverie Saigon's five restaurants and outlets to complement its elite guest service. Global hospitality management software company Xn protel Systems today announced the implementation of xnPOS at The Reverie Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.