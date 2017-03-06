The Reverie Saigon invests in new Poi...

The Reverie Saigon invests in new Point of Sale technology from Xn...

xnPOS from Xn protel Systems has been implemented in The Reverie Saigon's five restaurants and outlets to complement its elite guest service. Global hospitality management software company Xn protel Systems today announced the implementation of xnPOS at The Reverie Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

