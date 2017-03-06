Thai Wah eyes export boost

THAI WAH has budgeted Bt2 billion to expand its capacity to produce tapioca, cellophane noodles and other high-value products for export to Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam this year under a plan to boost total sales to Bt10 billion in 2019. established TWPC Investment Co early this year to build a tapioca plant in Cambodia for distribution in the country.

Chicago, IL

