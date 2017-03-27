Teaser: Blood Road - Rebecca Rusch's voyage on the Ho Chi Minh trail
Blood Road captures ultra-endurance mountain biker Rebecca Rusch's inspiring voyage in search of the crash site where her father's plane went down during the Vietnam War. Blood Road won the Sun Valley Film Festival's coveted Audience Award, following the film's world premiere that opened the festival.
