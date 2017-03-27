Snow Town Offers Cool New Amusement I...

Snow Town Offers Cool New Amusement In Ho Chi Minh City

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

HO CHI MINH CITY, March 29 -- Covering 4,000 sq meters in a new residential area in Ho Chi Minh City's District 2, Snow Town is becoming a popular venue for a different kind of entertainment. Vietnam News Agency reported District 2 located on levels 3 and 4 of CBD Premium Home on Dong Van Cong Street, has temperatures maintained at 15-16 degrees Celsius and artificial snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar 25 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,907,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC