Sietsema's NYC Pho Heatmap: 27 Bowls ...

Sietsema's NYC Pho Heatmap: 27 Bowls To Try Right Now

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Eater

The Pho Cookbook , it may have been invented in Van Cu, a village 60 miles southeast of Hanoi. But by the early 20 century, the noodle soup was being sold by street vendors with distinctive French campaign caps in Hanoi itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC